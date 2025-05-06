Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Siemens Healthineers to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11).
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Shares of SMMNY opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Siemens Healthineers
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.