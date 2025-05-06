Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Siemens Healthineers to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens Healthineers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

