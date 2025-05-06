Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.76% of Sierra Bancorp worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSRR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,024. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,540.35. The trade was a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

