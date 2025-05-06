SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

