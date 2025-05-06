SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
