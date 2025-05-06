SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of SolarWinds worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,174,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 1,049,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $13,886,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SolarWinds by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 571,539 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,106,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

