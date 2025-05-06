Somerville Kurt F Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,827,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

