Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 346.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

