Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $867.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

