SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.9 %

SPTN opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,933.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

