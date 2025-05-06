State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 122,539 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,539 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Scotiabank lowered TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

