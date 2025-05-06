State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 4,768 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.07% of Ooma worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ooma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.72 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OOMA

Ooma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.