State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

