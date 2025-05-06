Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

