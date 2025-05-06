The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $403.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.71.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $494.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $504.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

