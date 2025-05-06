The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

