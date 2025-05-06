Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 729.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

