Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,447 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 250.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

