Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,832 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 415.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.