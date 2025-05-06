Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,618 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 585,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies
In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Read More
