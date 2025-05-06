Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,618 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 585,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.