Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.