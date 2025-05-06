Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Down 0.6 %

VERX stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

