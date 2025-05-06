Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,724 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 331.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $940.97 million, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,958.95. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at $100,586,676.25. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

