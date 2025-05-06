Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2,048.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

