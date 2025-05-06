Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,205 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortrea by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,106,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Fortrea by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $37.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.