Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 64,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0434 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

