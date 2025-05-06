Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 1.50% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 171,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMSC opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $22.89.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.