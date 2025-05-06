Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Olin were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Olin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Olin by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

