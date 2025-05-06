Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Argan were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 1,123.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $191.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $344,602.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,325. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

