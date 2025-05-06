Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

