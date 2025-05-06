Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 1,161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.72. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.