Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.