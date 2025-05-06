Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $182,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,301,946.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,788. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.