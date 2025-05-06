Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $187,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $606,190.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,314.33. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,431. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

