Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $191,000 Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

