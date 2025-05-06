Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $194,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GEO opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

