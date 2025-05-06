Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $197,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

