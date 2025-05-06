Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $198,000 Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

