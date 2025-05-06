Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Granite Construction by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932 shares of company stock worth $896,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

