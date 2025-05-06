Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $207,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4,876.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Futu were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 15,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

