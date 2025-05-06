Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

