Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,112,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ziff Davis by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
