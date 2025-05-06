Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1,772.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $9,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after buying an additional 634,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

