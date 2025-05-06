Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

