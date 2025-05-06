Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,514,000 after buying an additional 688,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

