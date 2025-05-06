Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

