Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,930,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLYVK opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.18 and a beta of 1.54.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.