Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 230 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,741,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average of $267.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

