Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,436 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 878.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 3.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.