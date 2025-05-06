Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

