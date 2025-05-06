Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 973.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $638.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

